Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.36. 252,828 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 171,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Vislink Technologies from $0.88 to $0.63 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VISL. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vislink Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Vislink Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vislink Technologies during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.
Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design and development of wireless communication solutions. It also manufactures and sells microwave communications equipment utilizing coded orthogonal frequency division multiplexing technology. The company was founded by Joseph A. Bobier, Roger G. Branton, and Richard L.
