Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.36. 252,828 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 171,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Vislink Technologies from $0.88 to $0.63 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Vislink Technologies alerts:

Vislink Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vislink Technologies

In other news, CEO Carleton M. Miller acquired 111,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.49 per share, with a total value of $54,436.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,444,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,755.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Carleton M. Miller acquired 94,020 shares of Vislink Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $43,249.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,333,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,993,319.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Carleton M. Miller bought 111,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $54,436.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,444,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,755.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VISL. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vislink Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Vislink Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vislink Technologies during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

About Vislink Technologies

(Get Rating)

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design and development of wireless communication solutions. It also manufactures and sells microwave communications equipment utilizing coded orthogonal frequency division multiplexing technology. The company was founded by Joseph A. Bobier, Roger G. Branton, and Richard L.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vislink Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vislink Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.