Vita Life Sciences Limited (ASX:VLS) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Vita Life Sciences Limited (ASX:VLS – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Vita Life Sciences’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

Vita Life Sciences Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Vita Life Sciences Company Profile

Vita Life Sciences Limited, a healthcare company, engages in formulating, packaging, distributing, and selling vitamins and supplements in Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and China. The company also offers various minerals, herbs, and superfoods. In addition, it provides products for therapeutic areas, such as nervous system; nutritional products and nutritional oils; immunity; hair, skin, and nails; liver and digestion; weight management; cardiovascular health; pain and inflammation; pregnancy and breastfeeding; men, women, and children's health; antioxidant; and bones and joints.

