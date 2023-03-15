VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Bought by Seaport Global Advisors LLC

Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,611 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of VMware by 140.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VMware by 202.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

VMware stock opened at $117.34 on Wednesday. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $132.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.76. The company has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,818.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.88.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

