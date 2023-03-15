Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €200.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been given a €200.00 ($215.05) price objective by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VOW3. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($155.91) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €237.00 ($254.84) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($123.66) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($139.78) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($161.29) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of ETR VOW3 traded down €2.06 ($2.22) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €128.40 ($138.06). The stock had a trading volume of 2,235,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €129.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of €132.88. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €112.84 ($121.33) and a 1 year high of €162.38 ($174.60). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

