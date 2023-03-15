Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS – Get Rating) was up 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €39.60 ($42.58) and last traded at €39.35 ($42.31). Approximately 3,783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 33,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at €38.85 ($41.77).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($40.86) price target on Vossloh in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $690.99 million, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €37.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.44.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

