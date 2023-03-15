Voyager Token One Day Volume Hits $44.67 Million (VGX)

Voyager Token (VGX) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Voyager Token has a total market cap of $87.41 million and $44.67 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Voyager Token has traded down 38.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Voyager Token token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001288 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Voyager Token Token Profile

Voyager Token was first traded on June 28th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 tokens. The official website for Voyager Token is www.investvoyager.com. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/investvoyager.

Voyager Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Voyager is a cryptocurrency broker that provides investors with access to various cryptocurrencies through its platform, which connects to multiple trading platforms to offer users the best prices. The company’s Voyager Token (VGX) is used to reward users and offers services such as earning interest on crypto holdings and cashback rewards. Voyager was founded by experienced entrepreneurs and offers commission-free crypto trading. It was launched in 2018 and supports over 55 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP. In 2019, it released a mobile app and in 2020 acquired Circle Invest, which had over 40,000 active accounts. The company also partners with the Celsius network to manage client assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

