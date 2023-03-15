Vulcan Forged PYR Price Up 1% Over Last 7 Days (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 15th. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for approximately $3.28 or 0.00013450 BTC on major exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $89.06 million and approximately $10.61 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00009865 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00029115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00032331 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00021822 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000164 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00212123 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,393.51 or 1.00134274 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, "Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation."

