Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,470 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,519.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 34.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $633,543.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,935,093.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S. Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,834,275 shares of company stock valued at $964,883,925. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company's stock.

Shares of WMT stock remained flat at $138.10 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,386,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,891,162. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.02. The company has a market cap of $372.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 52.34%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

