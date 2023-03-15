Warehouses De Pauw NV/SA (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Warehouses De Pauw NV/SA (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 444,100 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the February 13th total of 504,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Warehouses De Pauw NV/SA Stock Performance

Warehouses De Pauw NV/SA stock opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day moving average is $29.59. Warehouses De Pauw NV/SA has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $36.55.

Get Warehouses De Pauw NV/SA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDPSF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Warehouses De Pauw NV/SA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Warehouses De Pauw NV/SA from €25.00 ($26.88) to €24.00 ($25.81) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Warehouses De Pauw NV/SA Company Profile

Warehouses De Pauw SA is real estate investment trust. It engages in the development, and lease of logistic and semi-industrial real estate properties. The firm offers storage and distribution facilities for logistics, industrial, and production purposes. It operates through the following geographical segments: Belgium, Netherlands, France, and Romania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warehouses De Pauw NV/SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouses De Pauw NV/SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.