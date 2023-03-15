WAXE (WAXE) Price Tops $66.74 on Major Exchanges

WAXE (WAXE) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 15th. WAXE has a market capitalization of $328.55 million and approximately $198,762.69 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WAXE has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One WAXE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $66.74 or 0.00273932 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About WAXE

WAXE’s genesis date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAXE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAXE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

