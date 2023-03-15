WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 271,993 W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 271,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $21,504,000. W. P. Carey comprises 1.6% of WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of W. P. Carey as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 1.9 %

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of WPC traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.89. The company had a trading volume of 364,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,903. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.76 and a 52 week high of $89.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.067 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.47%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.