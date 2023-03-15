WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 492,655 iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 492,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,012,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 1.8% of WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 145.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 570.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,052,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,188. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $54.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average of $49.47.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.