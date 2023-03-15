WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Invests $4.83 Million in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 117,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,833,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 228.0% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $40.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,088,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,438. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.55. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $45.07.

