WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Makes New $17.05 Million Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 103,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,050,000. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.2% of WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 203,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.12.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.96. 2,354,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,947,531. The company has a market capitalization of $270.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.74 and its 200-day moving average is $150.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,621 shares of company stock valued at $16,177,575 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

