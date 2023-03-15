WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,206,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 142.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,599,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,239,000 after acquiring an additional 11,504,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 13.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,754,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 148.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,326,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182,419 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 1,148.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,309,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 113.9% during the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,752,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,500 shares during the period. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sharecare Stock Down 3.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SHCR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.23. 158,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,132. Sharecare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03. The firm has a market cap of $788.35 million, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 0.42.
Sharecare Profile
Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.
