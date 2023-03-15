WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 162,822 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 162,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,881,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,671,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,129 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after buying an additional 1,054,992 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,013,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,233,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,235,000 after acquiring an additional 577,552 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,932,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,337,000 after acquiring an additional 544,060 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,834,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,849. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.97 and its 200-day moving average is $60.84. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $78.65. The firm has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

