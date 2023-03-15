WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,155 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 43,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,126,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,312,000 after buying an additional 12,776 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $10.66 on Wednesday, hitting $417.41. 296,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,015. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $488.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.02. The company has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.67.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.