Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Acquired by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 805,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Weatherford International makes up approximately 2.9% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $26,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Weatherford International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Weatherford International in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 171.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Weatherford International in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFRD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $54.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.40.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

Shares of Weatherford International stock traded down $4.84 on Wednesday, reaching $53.41. The stock had a trading volume of 832,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,504. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.07. Weatherford International plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $70.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. Weatherford International had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 39,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $2,609,899.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,475,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Weatherford International news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $1,002,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,398.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 39,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $2,609,899.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,475,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weatherford International Profile

(Get Rating)

Weatherford International plc engages in the provision of equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Evaluation (DRE), Well Construction and Completions (WCC) and Production and Intervention (PRI). The DRE segment offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line, and drilling fluids.

Featured Stories

