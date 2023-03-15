Wedbush Weighs in on Home Point Capital Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for Home Point Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, March 9th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Home Point Capital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $2.00 target price on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Home Point Capital to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $3.50 to $1.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMPT opened at $1.87 on Monday. Home Point Capital has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73. The firm has a market cap of $258.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMPT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Home Point Capital by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

