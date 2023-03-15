Weiss Asset Management LP Sells 1,230,027 Shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV)

Weiss Asset Management LP lowered its stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 692,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230,027 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 0.80% of Longview Acquisition Corp. II worth $6,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 0.9% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 127,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 12.6% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth $27,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 29.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 20.7% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 58,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Longview Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Longview Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LGV remained flat at $10.09 during trading on Wednesday. Longview Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II Profile

Longview Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare, industrials, consumer, media, technology, and technology services sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Longview Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longview Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.