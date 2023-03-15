Wendye Robbins Purchases 2,500 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) Director Wendye Robbins purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,900 shares in the company, valued at $282,951. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.05. 700,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,277. The stock has a market cap of $569.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average is $23.42. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $32.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RAPT shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAPT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

