WhiteCoin Price Reaches $0.0554 on Top Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 15th. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $42.33 million and $696,175.93 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0554 or 0.00000227 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.79 or 0.00315070 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00024227 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00013912 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000785 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00009418 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00016860 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000728 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004083 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

