WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.41

Shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.41 and traded as low as $31.43. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund shares last traded at $31.45, with a volume of 387,177 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $744.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPI. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,612,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 94.8% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 563,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,097,000 after acquiring an additional 273,988 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,949,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,271,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,143,000 after acquiring an additional 168,521 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

