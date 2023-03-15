Woolworths Holdings Limited (WLWHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on March 30th

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0603 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Woolworths Trading Down 4.1 %

Woolworths stock opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.92. Woolworths has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $4.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Woolworths from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Woolworths Company Profile

Woolworths Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the provision of retail and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty, and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; David Jones; Country Road Group; Woolworths Financial Services, and Treasury.

