Worthington Industries, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.23 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Worthington Industries in a report released on Monday, March 13th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.23 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.15. The consensus estimate for Worthington Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 14.58%.

Worthington Industries Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries stock opened at $55.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.65. Worthington Industries has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $63.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 4.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 59.1% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Worthington Industries

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $110,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,738.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Worthington Industries news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $110,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,738.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO B Andrew Rose sold 18,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $1,084,260.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,968,343.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Worthington Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.51%.

About Worthington Industries

(Get Rating)

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.