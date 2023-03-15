Wrapped Cardano Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $11.44 Billion (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Wrapped Cardano has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion and $41,159.28 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001353 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.71 or 0.00408853 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,739.67 or 0.27635775 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Profile

Wrapped Cardano’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 35,573,698,990 coins and its circulating supply is 34,704,069,951 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 35,573,698,990.423 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.35206743 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $50,828.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

