Wrapped Velas (WVLX) Trading Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Wrapped Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Velas has a market cap of $48.08 million and $5,766.31 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped Velas has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Velas Profile

Wrapped Velas’ genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped Velas is velas.com. Wrapped Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Wrapped Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02167292 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $6,499.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

