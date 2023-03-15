Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WYNN. Barclays raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.64.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $108.33 on Friday. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $116.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.16.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $432,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,037.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,730.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,342 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,522.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $432,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,970 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,037.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,693 shares of company stock worth $2,624,279 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,305 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,264 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,795 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $1,437,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

Further Reading

