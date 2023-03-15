XDC Network (XDC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3.06 Million

XDC Network (XDC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One XDC Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0317 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. XDC Network has a total market capitalization of $438.40 million and $3.06 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XDC Network has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XDC Network Profile

XDC Network’s launch date was February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,705,012,699 coins and its circulating supply is 13,821,987,012 coins. The official website for XDC Network is www.xdc.org. XDC Network’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XDC Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is a hybrid blockchain technology company designed for international trade and finance, utilizing the XDC protocol to support smart contracts with fast transaction times and KYC for Masternodes. The XDC Chain uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS) to create a secure, scalable, permissioned, and commercial-grade blockchain network. The native coin, XDC, enables real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, which allows small and medium businesses or institutions to distribute their financial requirements to bank or non-bank funders using a common distribution standard.”

