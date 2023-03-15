Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.64

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.64 and traded as low as C$7.47. Yamana Gold shares last traded at C$7.55, with a volume of 1,825,092 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.05 to C$7.65 and set a “tender” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$121.53.

Yamana Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.97.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

