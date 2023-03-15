Zacks Research Comments on Domino’s Pizza, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) – Zacks Research issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Domino’s Pizza in a research note issued on Thursday, March 9th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $17.34 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Domino’s Pizza’s current full-year earnings is $12.97 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $351.00 to $334.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $375.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.12.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $307.10 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $291.00 and a 12-month high of $426.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $337.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.55.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.51. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,800,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,414,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $941,140,000 after purchasing an additional 319,545 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after acquiring an additional 306,750 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,936,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 966.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,295,000 after purchasing an additional 262,373 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 38.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Further Reading

