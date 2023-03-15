Zacks Research Comments on Etsy, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Etsy in a report released on Wednesday, March 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Etsy’s current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.12 million. Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Etsy Price Performance

ETSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Etsy from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Etsy from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Etsy from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.67.

Etsy stock opened at $102.79 on Monday. Etsy has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $151.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Insider Activity at Etsy

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.94, for a total value of $2,438,199.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,548,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.94, for a total value of $2,438,199.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,548,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $2,488,453.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,412.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,542 shares of company stock worth $10,731,872 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 42,025.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,229,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $147,287,000 after buying an additional 1,226,723 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 69.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after buying an additional 950,415 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the second quarter valued at about $68,052,000. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 156.5% during the second quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,683,000 after buying an additional 839,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Etsy by 1,044.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 886,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,137,000 after buying an additional 808,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.