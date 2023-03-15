Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,122,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the February 13th total of 2,688,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31,220.0 days.
Zalando Stock Performance
Shares of ZLDSF remained flat at $39.26 during trading hours on Wednesday. Zalando has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day moving average of $33.16.
About Zalando
