Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,122,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the February 13th total of 2,688,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31,220.0 days.

Zalando Stock Performance

Shares of ZLDSF remained flat at $39.26 during trading hours on Wednesday. Zalando has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day moving average of $33.16.

About Zalando

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

