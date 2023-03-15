ZCL Composites (TSE:ZCL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

ZCL Composites Inc. (TSE:ZCL – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.00. ZCL Composites shares last traded at C$10.00, with a volume of 53,615 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.00. The company has a market cap of C$305.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33.

ZCL Composites Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) underground storage tanks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also manufactures and distributes liquid storage systems, including fiberglass storage tanks and related products and accessories; and produces and sells in-situ fiberglass tank and tank lining systems, and three dimensional glass fabric materials.

