ZClassic Price Tops $0.0448 on Major Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0448 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $416,437.61 and $1.07 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00136727 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00061239 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00040590 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001634 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

