13,207 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Bought by General Partner Inc.

General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,000. Home Depot comprises approximately 3.8% of General Partner Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,059,943,000 after buying an additional 1,011,858 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $287.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

