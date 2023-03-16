1irstGold (1GOLD) Reaches One Day Volume of $2,738.05

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 16th. 1irstGold has a total market capitalization of $5.03 million and $2,738.05 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstGold token can now be purchased for $62.24 or 0.00250158 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, 1irstGold has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1irstGold Token Profile

1irstGold was first traded on March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com. 1irstGold’s official message board is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde.

Buying and Selling 1irstGold

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

