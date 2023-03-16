3,305 Shares in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Bought by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,105,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,824,000 after acquiring an additional 460,370 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 117.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,904,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,371 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 393,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,219,000 after acquiring an additional 37,187 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 298,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,697,000 after acquiring an additional 54,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 605.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 284,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,197,000 after buying an additional 243,766 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,117. iShares Global 100 ETF has a one year low of $58.45 and a one year high of $77.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.20.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.