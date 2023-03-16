34,504 Shares in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Acquired by EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,504 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC owned 0.12% of LSI Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYTS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $13.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.09. LSI Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on LSI Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on LSI Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on LSI Industries from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

