37,305 Shares in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Acquired by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of ATI in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in ATI during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of ATI during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ATI by 1,116.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ATI by 185.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter.

In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $376,126.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,924,652.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATI shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ATI in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ATI in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATI traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.03. The company had a trading volume of 347,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,971. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.44. ATI Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $43.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 1.21.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

