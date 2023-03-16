3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in 3M by 9,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 33.3% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMM. Citigroup increased their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.92.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $102.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.96. 3M has a 52-week low of $100.27 and a 52-week high of $154.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.11%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

