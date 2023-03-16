4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 96.08% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 4D Molecular Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.
4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance
4D Molecular Therapeutics stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.36. 516,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.59. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $26.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.04.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.
