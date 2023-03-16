665 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Acquired by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Public Investment Fund grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,991 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5,609.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 718,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,758,000 after purchasing an additional 705,720 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 89.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,382,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,443,000 after purchasing an additional 652,949 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,806,000 after purchasing an additional 342,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on APD shares. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $394.00 to $386.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.75.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

APD stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $277.01. The stock had a trading volume of 106,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.88 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.59%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

