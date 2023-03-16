9,535 Shares in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Acquired by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,802,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,685,000 after buying an additional 829,234 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $26,758,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 10.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,426,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,664,000 after purchasing an additional 529,600 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $18,653,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 2,350.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 264,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,715,000 after purchasing an additional 253,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on HRMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.06. 44,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.07. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.33.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $128.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.73 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 41.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.