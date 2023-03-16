A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the February 13th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 660,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at A10 Networks

In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 7,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $115,084.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 527,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,348,203.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $56,479.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,262.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,586 shares of company stock valued at $965,598. Insiders own 14.22% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A10 Networks

A10 Networks Stock Down 1.4 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in A10 Networks by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in A10 Networks by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in A10 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATEN opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.82. A10 Networks has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $19.79.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $77.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.52 million. Sell-side analysts expect that A10 Networks will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 39.34%.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

