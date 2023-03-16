AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart Sells 53,125 Shares of Stock

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ABBV opened at $154.06 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ABBV. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.12.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

