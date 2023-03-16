ABCMETA Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,015.65 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 16th. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $3.80 million and $4,015.65 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.0000394 USD and is down -3.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $2,342.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

