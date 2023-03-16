ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Short Interest Update

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the February 13th total of 1,720,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Insider Transactions at ABM Industries

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $134,725.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $134,725.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $115,718.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,715.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Institutional Trading of ABM Industries

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 53.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 12,425 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABM Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ABM Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ABM traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.79. 290,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,393. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.12. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.90 and a 200 day moving average of $44.70.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

About ABM Industries

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.