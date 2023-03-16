Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Acquires 3,753 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.6% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 282.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,071,000 after buying an additional 18,432 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.70.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $329.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $273.01 and a 12 month high of $384.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $337.13 and a 200-day moving average of $341.12. The company has a market capitalization of $313.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

