Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Acquires Shares of 14,791 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,791 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of V stock opened at $216.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $406.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $234.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

